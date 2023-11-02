Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.09. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

