Altius Renewable Royalties (ARR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Altius Renewable Royalties to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.73 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 23.16%.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 249.11 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The firm has a market cap of C$226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.62. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$10.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARR
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Renewable Royalties
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.