Altius Renewable Royalties (ARR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Altius Renewable Royalties to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.73 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 23.16%.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 249.11 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The firm has a market cap of C$226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.62. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARR. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.54.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

