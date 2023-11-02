Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 220,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $328,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 24.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 369,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 73,185 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 25.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

