American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SDSI opened at $50.10 on Thursday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

