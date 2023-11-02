American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 95,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 45,825 shares.The stock last traded at $65.13 and had previously closed at $64.94.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $602.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

