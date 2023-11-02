American International Group Inc. Acquires 849 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 2.6 %

CB stock opened at $220.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.88.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

