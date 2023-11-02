American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equinix by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $739.13 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.77 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $743.66 and a 200-day moving average of $751.92.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,372 shares of company stock worth $11,659,970 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

