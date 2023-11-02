American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $311.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.01 and a 200 day moving average of $327.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $274.34 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

