American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $225.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.24 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

