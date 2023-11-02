American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

