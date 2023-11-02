American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

