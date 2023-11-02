American International Group Inc. Has $18.34 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Roivant Sciences worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $88,773,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 566.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after buying an additional 4,060,777 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 86.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $11,993,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,210,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,210,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,277,927 shares of company stock worth $221,952,896. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.