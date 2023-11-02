American International Group Inc. Has $20.07 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 683,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 344,650 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

