American International Group Inc. Has $22.24 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

BSX opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

