American International Group Inc. Has $24.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

