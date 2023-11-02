American International Group Inc. Has $24.91 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 498.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $244.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average is $228.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

