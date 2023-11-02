American International Group Inc. Has $26.09 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.63.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $151.46 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

