American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $476.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.30 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.