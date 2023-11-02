American International Group Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

CME stock opened at $210.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.95. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,175 shares of company stock worth $10,303,439. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

