American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $176.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.58.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

