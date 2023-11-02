American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Penumbra worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Penumbra by 104.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,381. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Up 1.6 %

Penumbra stock opened at $194.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $144.76 and a one year high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 262.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day moving average is $280.23.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.42.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

