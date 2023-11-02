American International Group Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Hubbell worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $279.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.10. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

