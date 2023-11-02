American International Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $314,842,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $238.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

