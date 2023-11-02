American International Group Inc. Sells 3,128 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $19,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 76.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $255.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $289.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

