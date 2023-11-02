American International Group Inc. Sells 3,370 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Super Micro Computer worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $252.27 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.