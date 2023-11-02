American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 92,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 436,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a report on Wednesday.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
