American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $2,341,316. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.40.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.01. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

