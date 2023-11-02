Americas Silver Corp to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of USAS opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,620,750 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 22.5% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 117,214 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Americas Silver by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 975,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.