Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.41. 454,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.79 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

