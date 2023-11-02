Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target at $124.00

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
