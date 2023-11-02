Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target at $124.00

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,756,000 after acquiring an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 902,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

