Analyzing Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jin Medical International and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs $161.70 million 5.03 -$75.21 million ($2.44) -12.93

Jin Medical International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.4% of Jin Medical International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jin Medical International and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 0 5 0 3.00

Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $91.60, suggesting a potential upside of 190.33%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs -34.35% -755.73% -27.25%

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Jin Medical International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

