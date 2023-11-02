Analyzing TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 13.88% 11.65% 2.31% TuSimple -8,526.32% -41.29% -37.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Light & Wonder and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Light & Wonder and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 3 5 0 2.44 TuSimple 0 2 0 0 2.00

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus target price of $74.73, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Light & Wonder’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than TuSimple.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.65 $3.68 billion $3.96 18.37 TuSimple $9.37 million 24.69 -$472.05 million ($1.81) -0.56

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats TuSimple on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, and other content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. TuSimple Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

