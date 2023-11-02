Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

