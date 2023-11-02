Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $356.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.91. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

