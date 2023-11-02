Ankr Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Ankr has a market cap of $242.58 million and $32.85 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,411.88 or 1.00078542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.023476 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $39,618,782.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

