Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.69

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 18791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.