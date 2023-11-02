AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $304.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $317.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Shares of AON stock opened at $311.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a twelve month low of $274.34 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

