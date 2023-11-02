Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Apartment Income REIT has a payout ratio of 375.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

