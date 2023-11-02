Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 6.1% Higher

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.86. 986,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,747,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

