Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.95-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.14 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of APTV opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

