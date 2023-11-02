Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $34.39 on Monday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

