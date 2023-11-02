Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock valued at $104,137. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

