Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) Insider Jeremy Robinson Acquires 20,000,000 Shares

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Robinson acquired 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($63,694.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 69.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ardiden Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Pickle Lake Gold project covering an area of 1,088 square kilometers, located in the Uchi Geological Subprovince of north-west Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Stratos Resources Limited and changed its name to Ardiden Limited in December 2014.

