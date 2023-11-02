Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEL opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 285.50 and a beta of 2.11. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $220,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

