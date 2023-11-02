Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $186.07

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $186.07, but opened at $192.04. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $189.40, with a volume of 8,206 shares.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

