Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $186.07

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $186.07, but opened at $192.04. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $189.40, with a volume of 8,206 shares.
ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
