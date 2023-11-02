Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after purchasing an additional 773,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 898,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Nutrien by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,739,000 after acquiring an additional 789,300 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

