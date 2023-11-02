Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,529 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.