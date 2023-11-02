Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $442.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.35. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.