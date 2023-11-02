Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,196,000 after buying an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

PXD opened at $237.87 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

