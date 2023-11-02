Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

COST opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

